Virginia Precision Machining: AMSN to Support Old Dominion Manufacturers

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Richmond, Virginia – Entering October and the beginning of the autumn season businesses all over the state of Virginia and nationwide are gearing up for a profitable last quarter of 2012, and the American Machine Shops Network (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is making sure the needs of such companies are met for precision machining, fabricating and other custom manufacturing services. Today AMSN announced its plans to assist manufacturers and other businesses in Old Dominion with the launch of its latest campaign to introduce buyers and suppliers of made-to-print parts and components.



Heather Overholt, spokeswoman for MFGpartners.net said the company added dozens of vendors approved by its engineers specializing in fabricated parts made from various metals and plastics, including sheet metal parts (http://www.mfgpartners.net/sheet-metal-parts) iron & steel castings, machined parts, aluminum sand castings, stamped parts, Swiss machine products and other items manufactured to customer specs. According to Overholt, AMSN attracted thousands of companies monthly sourcing for electronic manufacturing, injection molding, broaching, grinding, rapid prototyping, welding, CNC milling, watet-jet cutting, CNC forming, industrial finishing and tooling services.



“As the grand daddy of the south Virginia has always played an important role to the economic status of the country and the industrial production of various goods and materials purchased and utilized nationwide and all over the world,” said Overholt. She continued, AMSN welcomes businesses in Virginia Beach, Richmond, Chesapeak, Norfolk, Newport, Hampton, Lynchburg, Alexandria, Roanoke, Portsmouth and all over Old Dominion to visit the American Machine Shops Network and join its efforts to buy America back by bringing work and jobs to US-based manufacturers and businesses.”



Overholt said the latest machine/job shops, molders, contract manufacturers and sheet metal fabricators can be found at http://www.mfgpartners.net/sheet-metal-fabricators



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



