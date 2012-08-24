Virginia SEO Company Announces Conversion Improvement Services

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- It’s basic economics: A business has to convert to survive. There are many things which factor into the profitability of a website, but its ability to convert is perhaps the most important. In light of this fact, RevBuilders Marketing, an SEO and online marketing company located in Northern Virginia, provides conversion improvement services for businesses throughout the United States.



“When you talk about online,” says Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders, “a lot of people focus on traffic. How many people can I get looking at my website? That’s the goal of SEO, which is a pretty big industry: Get the eyes to the web page. But then what? Is that really useful if nobody or very few people actually buy from the business?”



SEO, short for Search Engine Optimization, focuses on optimizing websites for specific keywords. By developing the site towards those keywords, the goal of SEO providers is to provide more traffic to a website via organic searches on the World Wide Web. “SEO is great,” Small says. “But when you bring in more visitors to your website, do they know what to do? Are they interested in what you have to say? Do they want what you’re selling? If not, all the SEO in the world isn’t going to help much. In this case, what you really need is to refresh your web presence and make it connect.”



Small offers an example. “If I could guarantee one of these: either 2,000 visitors with half of them converting, or 50,000 visitors but only 2% converting, which you would prefer? Most people think they want the 50,000 visitors, but these two things are going to have the exact same effect on your business’ bottom line. Even worse, you have now shown about 49,000 people something that they had no interest in. It hurts your business’ overall image. This is why we offer conversion improvement services: A good business presence is invaluable, and will scale as more visitors come to your website. If you have a website that converts 25%, it’s going to do that pretty much regardless of how many people visit.”



