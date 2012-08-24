Virginia SEO Company Announces Online Copywriting Services

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- With search engines adjusting their search algorithms to be increasingly stringent regarding the quality of the content to which they link, one SEO company is working hard to keep business owners away from penalties.



SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is the practice of developing a business web presence that ranks well in search engines for a certain set of keywords. Once a primitive practice which focused primarily on keyword-stuffed text, algorithmic changes by Google have caused SEO to evolve into a sophisticated combination of quality writing, best web design practices, online networking, and social media marketing.



“It’s not easy to rank anymore,” claims Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “The sophistication of Google’s algorithm, while not perfect, makes it very difficult to achieve ranks. As such, modern SEO takes a lot of time, and poorly written copy can hurt SEO efforts in some cases.”



RevBuilders Marketing, an integrated online marketing and SEO company, has been providing a suite of different services to all of their clients, including copywriting. “It’s becoming more important to search engines that your website read well,” claims Small. “So, in order to get rankings, you need good content on your pages, and high-quality links. That’s why we offer professional web copywriting services.”



Copywriting, originally reserved for offline media such as print advertisements, billboards, and television and radio ads, is now entering the online world in various ways. At one point, it was possible for businesses to get away with the use of “content farms”—low-cost, low-quality writing websites—to obtain content which would rank in search engines. However, Google’s quality measures now limit the functionality of such writing. In response, more professional copywriters are entering the business of writing online copy for websites. “Online marketing is evolving,” Small says. “And writing is one of the places we see it the most.”



