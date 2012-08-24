Virginia SEO Company Announces Web Analytics Services

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- With web analytics becoming increasingly more complex, one online marketing company is offering their services to business owners who do not have time to learn the intricacies of analytic software.



Since the Internet’s widespread adoption in the early ‘90s, businesses have been searching for ways to capitalize on the various media channels which pop up within. Corporate websites, e-mail marketing, social media marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) are all sub-fields which have sought to use the Internet to improve exposure for businesses. Analytics software packages, such as Google Analytics, are recent developments which help businesses determine the success of marketing efforts within online channels.



RevBuilders Marketing, an integrated online marketing company located in Gainesville, Va., is now offering their services as a web analytics provider. “There are many things to keep track of in any online campaign,” says Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “It can be very confusing and difficult to manage for the head of a company. We use our expertise to determine what people are doing on a website, or with an e-mail that you sent them, so that we can improve your online presence and get more leads.”



Analytics software enables users to determine things such as whence the traffic for a website is coming, how long a visitor stays on the site and how many pages a visitor views. “It is all useful information,” Small says. “However, it can sometimes be difficult to understand exactly what the consequence of a metric is. We have 1,000 page views: Is that good or bad? Asking these sorts of questions is what helps a company improve their online presence. We offer web analytics services to help businesses ask the right questions.”



