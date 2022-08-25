Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- The global virology specimen collection market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of -0.6% during the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of viral diseases and emergence of newer pathogens;



The Zika virus and Babesia outbreaks, alongside announcements for their inclusion in virology specimen collection tests, indicate the need for innovation in virology specimen collection technologies, consumables, and instruments. Other countries have also undertaken initiatives to check for new and emerging diseases. For example, the prevalence of malaria in African regions and the possibility of mosquito-borne transfer of Zika has resulted in mandates for Zika virus screening in the region.



In 2020, virology transport media segment accounted for the largest share of the virology specimen collection market, by product type



The market is segmented into viral transport media, swabs, blood collection kits, and specimen collection tubes. The viral transport media accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, mainly due to the rising number of blood donations, and the emergence of new pathogens.



In 2020, nasopharyngeal sample segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by technology



The virology specimen collection market is segmented blood, cervical, nasal, nasopharyngeal, throat, oral, and other (conjunctiva, feces, nasopharyngeal aspirate or wash, urethral, urine samples, semen, sputum, and cerebrospinal fluid) samples. In 2020, nasopharyngeal samples accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed primarily due to the fast detection of transfusion transmissible infection (TTIs), and the increasing prevalence of HPV-related cancers (all cervical cancers) & human papillomavirus (HPV).



North America is the largest regional market for virology specimen collection

The global virology specimen collection market has been segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest regional market for virology specimen collection. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of NAT (due to the high prevalence of TTIs), and the technological developments including portable diagnostics.



Some key players in the virology specimen collection market (2021- 2026);



Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Titan Biotech Ltd. (India), Diasorin SA (Italy), Vircell S.L. (Spain), Copan Italia S.P.A (Italy), Puritan Medical Products Co. (UK), Hardy Diagnostics (US)



