Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) Investor Alert: Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:VPHM shares over possible securities laws violations by Viropharma Inc in connection with certain statements made in connection with its new drug Vancocin was announced



Investors who purchased shares of Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements made between December 14, 2011 and April 9, 2012, inclusive, regarding ViroPharma's business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made. Specifically, the investigation seeks to determine, among other things, whether ViroPharma knew but failed to adequately and timely disclose that its sNDA for Vancocin did not provide for any significant new use or indication for the drug and, as a result, Vancocin would not be eligible to receive an additional three years of exclusivity.



On April 10, 2012, ViroPharma Incorporated (Nasdaq: VPHM) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) denied the citizen petition filed by ViroPharma on March 17, 2006 related to the FDA's proposed in vitro method for determining bioequivalence of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) referencing Vancocin® (vancomycin hydrochloride, USP) Capsules.



Shares of Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) fell from $29.36 during April 9, 2012 to $21.24 during April 12, 2012 and closed on April 20, 2012 at $21.94 per share.



