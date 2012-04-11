Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Viropharma Inc was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements over Viropharma’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Viropharma Inc reported that its annual Revenue rose from $232.31million in 2008 to $544.37million in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $63.96million in 2008 to $140.66million in 2011.



Shares of Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) surged from as low as $4.01 per share in March 2009 to $32.66 per share in March 2012.



Then on April 10, 2012, ViroPharma Incorporated (Nasdaq: VPHM) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) denied the citizen petition filed by ViroPharma on March 17, 2006 related to the FDA's proposed in vitro method for determining bioequivalence of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) referencing Vancocin® (vancomycin hydrochloride, USP) Capsules.



Shares of Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) fell from $29.36 during April 9, 2012 to $22.24 during April 10, 2012.



