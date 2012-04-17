Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- Certain directors and officers of Viropharma Inc are under investigation over potential wrongdoing in connection with certain statements made by Viropharma Inc relating to its new drug Vancocin.



Investors who purchased shares of Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for NASDAQ:VPHM investors focuses whether certain of officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:VPHM stockholders in connection with certain statements over Viropharma’ business, its prospects and its operations.



On April 10, 2012, ViroPharma Incorporated (Nasdaq: VPHM) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) denied the citizen petition filed by ViroPharma on March 17, 2006 related to the FDA's proposed in vitro method for determining bioequivalence of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) referencing Vancocin® (vancomycin hydrochloride, USP) Capsules.



Shares of Viropharma Inc (NASDAQ:VPHM) fell from $29.36 during April 9, 2012 to $21.24 during April 12, 2012 and closed on April 16, 2012 at $20.93 per share.



