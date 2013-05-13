Virpi Tervonen, Online Business Expert, to Speak at the Going Global Telesummit 2013

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Virpi Tervonen knows that with the right online marketing it’s possible to grow a home-based venture into a six-to-seven figure global business. Not only has she done it for herself, but as an Internet marketing consultant and business coach, she has helped many others do the same. Tervonen and 11 other successful entrepreneurs who’ve grown their business through online and social media marketing will share their expertise at the Going Global Telesummit 2013, a three day virtual training starting on May 15th.



“The number of women in business running a six or seven figure business from home is growing fast,” Tervonen said. “The key,” she says, “is directly linked to your ability to reach people with your message and educate them about the value you provide.” Tervonen is an Internet marketing specialist with extensive experience in webinars, website traffic generation and online sales services which she provides through her company, IntegratedReturns.com. She is also the founder of the webinar platform for professionals, WebinarEventPro.com and the creator of the “1-Hour Workweek with Webinars” program.



The Secrets to Going Global Telesummit 2013 is an event organized by Nikkea B. Devida, renown for her breakthrough systems for organizing, systematizing and monetizing businesses. The virtual event is designed for entrepreneurs -- especially women and home-based business owners -- to gather tools and strategies to grow their businesses globally.



Each of the speakers has turned their passion into a prosperous business, and they’ll share not just their successes but their biggest mistakes as well. “I specifically chose these teachers because they're messengers who’ve expanded their reach and increased their income. Right now, they're making a huge impact on the world and great profits!” Devida said.



Participants will come away with specific strategies they can use immediately. They’ll learn about the most common misconceptions about going global; how to change the fears and limiting beliefs that may be holding them back from building a profitable global business around their personal passion and purpose; and things to do right now to begin getting their message out.



About The Going Global Telesummit 2013

The Going Global Telesummit 2013 is a three day virtual event where 12 international experts will share their tips, strategies, techniques and experiences to teach other entrepreneurs how to take their businesses global. They’ll cover the most effective methods of Internet and social media marketing for turning people’s passions into lucrative businesses. For more information or to register for the free event, visit: http://www.WebinarEventPro.com/GoingGlobal2013.html