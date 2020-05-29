Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Virtu Financial, Inc. .



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Virtu Financial, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. Virtu Financial, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.87 billion in 2018 to over $1.53 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income of $289.44 million in 2018 turned into a Net Loss of $58.59 million in 2019.



Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) declined from $37.70 per share in April 2018 to as low as $14.94 per share in January 23, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



