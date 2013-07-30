Virtual 3D Tour of Buildings Offers Benefits to CEOs and Execs

Calabasas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- CEOs and other executives never have to waste money on expensive plane tickets and in-person meetings again for commercial remodels, thanks to detail-perfect, 360 degree virtual 3D tours of buildings. Typically, a CEO has to travel to the site, inspect the building, lose precious time away from the office, and waste even more time in meetings while on site. By replacing such travels with a 360 photographic tour of any building, details even as tiny as the pattern in the carpet or cracks in the paint can be viewed easily from the other side of the world.



There are many different steps that need to be considered in remodeling large buildings. The first one is creating built drawings to make sure that the proper measurements are obtained. The illustrations of the buildings are stored in the cloud for instant delivery. The 3D tour of the building is created and is likewise stored in the cloud. Instead of wasting time and money visiting the site, the execs can load the illustrations on their computers and see every last detail. In addition, they can pull up the as-built surveys documents and check the exact measurements of any space they are viewing virtually in the 3D tour.



This unique system was primarily created by LaZerCAD.com, who developed the LaZer2Cloud technology. They use LaZer2Cloud technology allows surveys and other documents to be created instantly (saving money) and delivered to a secure cloud (for quick and easy viewing from any internet connection). Technology like this not only saves money through automation but eliminates most possibilities for mistakes: With the technology, a LaZerCAD team can photograph and survey any property, eliminating the chances of human errors. The LaZer2Cloud technology allows all facility managers, vendors and architects to view and store all their construction documents, projects and files online. There is no need for them to send bulky, slow emails that contain photographs and drawings because access to all documents is now available right on the desktop. Absolutely everything is available through an internet connection, saving unmeasurable amounts of time and money.



Because the 3D tour of a building to be remodeled is formed from 360 degree photos, the details are impeccable enough to base important decisions on. Precision is the key to the success of the LaZer2Cloud technology, and the savings for any firm with an upcoming large-scale remodel are tremendous.



