Virtual Air Guitar Company Transforms Anyone Into a Powerful Kung-Fu Hero on Xbox360

Espoo, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The indie games developer Virtual Air Guitar Company Ltd has announced that their motion fighting game Kung-Fu High Impact is now globally available on Games on Demand for the Xbox® 360 video game and entertainment system. See the following video for a glimpse of the awesomeness the game has in store for you: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyC6_8bQkb0



Kung-Fu High Impact is a full-body motion fighting adventure that uses Kinect to scan YOU inside the game to fight the baddies with real kicks and punches. Literally become a super-powered Kung-Fu hero, star in your own comic book adventure and challenge your friends in a unique multiplayer combat. Kung-Fu High Impact is fun to play and fun to watch. You can even use props and costumes for fighting – just be careful with your surroundings.



Download this unique experience from Xbox LIVE Games on Demand for an equivalent of 14,99€ / 14,99$ / 11,99£ today. Get it while the infinite digital stock lasts and release your inner Bruce Lee!



For more information about Kung-Fu High Impact, go to http://www.kungfuhighimpact.com/



