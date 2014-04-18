Virtual Assistant Services Website VA Placements Announces New Complimentary Virtual Workshop Series

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- VA Placements, a company that offers top-notch virtual assistant services, has just announced the launch of a new free webinar series. The first webinar, titled “5 activities to help you decide what to delegate to a virtual assistant,” includes helpful information and advice about job design, filtering and prioritizing the tasks that can be delegated to a virtual office assistant, personality assessment, writing a brief, and creating outcomes and measurements.



The workshop is presented by Liz Parker, Founder and CEO of VA Placements, and it is the first in a series of helpful and no-cost virtual workshops that are designed to help people find and manage their virtual assistants. Future topics will include “4 steps to master before negotiating a good deal with a virtual assistant, and how to manage the virtual assistant’s performance.



In addition to the new workshops, the virtual assistant recruitment company recently finished up a makeover of their website; this includes a new section with profiles of virtual office assistants who are currently looking for clients.



Since the day VA Placements opened over 8 years ago, they have strived to help match high quality virtual assistants with clients who need their services. For business owners and other clients who would like to hire a virtual assistant, the website offers a personalised and high quality service that matches what their clients are looking for to their large pool of qualified candidates.



From making phone calls and sending emails to helping with online research, social media, document typing and much more, virtual assistants can help clients stay on top of everything that needs to be done in their business.



“All our partners who provide virtual assistant services are bound by a code of conduct that is monitored by a professional standards panel,” an article on the newly redesigned website noted, adding that they expect all of their virtual assistant partners to adhere to their code of conduct with every client.



“This means that you will only receive virtual assistant services from professionals who are committed to Respect, Competence, Responsibility and Integrity.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about VA Placements is welcome to visit their website at any time; there, they can read about virtual assistant services and browse through the profiles of available virtual office assistants and schedule in a free consultation with the CEO, Liz Parker.



About VA Placements

VA Placements has been operating for 8 years. They are the only recruitment service worldwide to help people recruit virtual assistants. The company offers a free service that is personalised to each and every client. They take their clients’ briefs and match their needs to their extensive database, send 2 to 3 suitable candidates for the clients to talk to and make their selection. For more information, please visit http://vaplacements.com/



Liz Parker’s Skype ID: liz.parker (Australia)