Virtual Book Tour Announced for Environmental Science-Fiction Novel

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Books, Authors, and Artists has announced that author Carolyn Holland will go on a virtual book tour to promote Seeds of Transition, starting Monday, 22 July 2013.



To celebrate the launch, Books, Authors, and Artists will be taking the book on a short tour to introduce the story, its characters, and the authors to science-fiction fans around the web. Seeds of Transition is the first science-fiction title published by Books, Authors, and Artists. It has a definite environmental aspect that is not present in many contemporary science-fiction titles.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for Books, Authors, and Artists, says, “Seeds of Transition is a great story with a real ‘what-if’ edge to it. Our planet can easily change and destroy what we have built. You just need to look at the news to see that. Carolyn and Kef simply took it a step further – and it doesn’t sound that far-fetched when you think about it.”



The online book tour will launch on Monday 22nd July 2013, and will end on the 29th July. Among other events, the tour will offer interviews and a chance to communicate with the author, Carolyn Holland. Tour hosts will be sponsoring paperback giveaways of signed books for USA and EU readers and Amazon Kindle ebook giveaways for other readers.



Seeds of Transition is available as an ebook and paperback . You may find it in CreateSpace, Amazon, and Smashwords, among other retailers.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com. You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



