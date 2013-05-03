Virtual Booth Launches to Provide Amazing Digital Images for Affordable Prices at Events

Reading, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Every event should be remembered by its guests, and what better way to ensure it is immortalised than through high quality photography. Unfortunately, event photographers are highly paid specialists and together with printing costs are usually outside the price range of most party hosts. Virtual Booth offers a unique solution for the south of England, launching a portable photobooth offering amazing quality images together with fun customization at an affordable price, helping to create memories that will last a lifetime.



Virtual Booth offers photo booth hire in London and the surrounding areas, with a special booth custom built to utilise the latest technology in making it effective, affordable and supremely portable. The virtual booth utilises an 18 million megapixel canon camera and a wide angle video lens, where guests can record and preview messages before they are added to a DVD distributed after the event.



The built in printer creates a finished print in just eight seconds in full colour or black and white, with multiple photos combined or a single image. The booth also allows users to add special effects and artefacts to the photos to make them amusing and unforgettable.



A spokesperson for Virtual Photo Booth explained, “Our booth uses the very latest and best technology to ensure amazing quality and service at impressive value for money. Our photobooths can print out customised panels in just eight seconds, with features added by the users using the built in touch screen and custom Apple Mac software interface. The booth will be manned by a member of the Virtual Booth team who will assist users in getting the best from the experience. The images can be customised to include a company logo or event name. Our booths are available throughout greater London and the south east, and make a memorable addition to all events both as a lasting testament and a fun activity.”



About Virtual Photo Booth

Virtual Photo Booth is perfectly suited to Weddings, Parties, School Proms, Promotional Events and many more occasions. Hiring a Virtual Booth ensures guests will leave with their own fully customised personal memory of the event and will be talking about it for weeks to come. Available throughout the south of England. For more information, please visit: http://virtualbooth.co.uk/