Virtual Care and Telemedicine in Healthcare Likely to Catapult Into Mainstream Due to COVID-19 – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- The intersection between digital technologies and healthcare delivery systems is often termed Virtual care. Virtual care encourages patients to seek continual care without having to incur the consequences of unnecessary travel, limited access to care services, or lost work days. Virtual care offerings allow healthcare systems to greatly expand their patient population reach. This is especially important when dealing with populations living in remote rural regions.



Virtual Care and Telemedicine Trends in Healthcare



Technology Trends

- 5G

- AI

- Cloud

- Internet of Things (IoT)

- Cybersecurity

- Wearable devices



Healthcare and medical device trends

- Big Tech moves into healthcare

- Personal health data

- Remote patient monitoring (RPM)

- mHealth



Macroeconomic trends

- COVID-19

- Increase in healthcare costs

- Direct-to-consumer healthcare

- Increase Medicaid utilization



Regulatory trends

- Telehealth regulations

- Software as a medical device regulation

- Medicare reimbursement

- HIPAA

- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)



Virtual care and telemedicine Value Chain Highlights



The virtual care and telemedicine value chain contains three major segments where value can be added by innovative technologies. These segments are patient engagement, virtual healthcare services, and patient data.



Patient Seeking Healthcare Services

- Patients



Healthcare Services

- Virtual Care and Telemedicine

- Traditional In-person



Virtual Care and Telemedicine Services

- Telemedicine

- Remote Patient Monitoring



Electronic Medical Records

- Hospital-based Provider EMR

- Physician-based Provider EMR



Virtual Care and Telemedicine Companies



GlobalData highlights publicly listed and private companies making their mark in the virtual care and telemedicine theme.



- Allscripts: Allscripts offers key solutions including EHRs, financial management solutions, population health management solutions, precision medicine, and consumer solutions.



- Amazon: Amazon offers a service known as Amazon Care for employers to offer their employees as a benefit, which allows users to access virtual urgent and primary care services.



- Amwell: Amwell is a telehealth company. The company offers an entire telehealth service through services, software, and clinical services access via mobile and web technology.



- Boston Scientific: Boston Scientific is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for a range of interventional medical specialties.

- Cerner

- Koninklijke Philips

- Medtronic

- NextGen

- One Medical

- ResApp Health

- Teladoc Health

- Zoom



