Virtual Classroom Market Size, Share, Global Analysis and Forecasts 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Global Virtual Classroom market accounted for $7.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2 % during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing need for personalized learning experiences and growing participation and involvement in learning are boosting the market growth. However, lack of resources and infrastructure in industries is the restraining factor for the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of Ml and AI and blended learning technologies will provide ample growth opportunities for the market.
Virtual classroom is among the most nascent advancements offers e-learning environment where users can learn, interact, communicate, view and discuss presentation through numerous virtual classroom softwares, teleconferencing and web based accessed. It is an online system wherein user can log in from their devices in order to access range of lectures, videos, and teaching modules. The upcoming revolution in the education system is replacing traditional classroom and learning methods.
By hardware, mobile computing devices segment is constantly enhancing due to increasing expectation of flexible learning. These devices enable students and employees to access all educational material and organization work. By geography, North America is expected to observe significant growth mainly due to the presence of many prominent educational institutions and quality education provided by them.
Some of the key players in this market include: Sony, Oracle, Skyprep, Edvance360, Google, IBM, HTC, Hitachi, LG Electronics, Dell, Blackboard, Bigbluebutton, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Cisco and Microsoft.
Types Covered:
Combination of Teleconferencing And World Wide Web
World Wide Web
Teleconferencing
Solutions Covered:
Security
Unified Communications and Collaboration
Device Management
Content Management
Analytics and Data Visualization
Deployment Modes Covered:
On-Premises
Cloud
Hardware Covered:
Security and Video Cameras
Interactive Displays and Projectors
Mobile Computing Devices
Interactive Whiteboards
Virtual Reality Devices
Other Hardwares
User Types Covered:
Corporates
Academic Institutions
Components Covered:
Hardware
Services
Solutions
Organization Size Covered:
Large Organization
Small and Medium Organization
Services Covered:
Training and Consulting
Professional Services
Managed Services
Support and Maintenance
Deployment and Integration
Products Covered:
Applications Covered:
Business Education
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Free Customization Offerings:
All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:
- Company Profiling
- Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)
- SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)
- Regional Segmentation
- Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances
Note: Our report does take into account the impact of corona virus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.
As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.
