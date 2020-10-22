Virtual Classroom Market to See Remarkable Growth by 2025: Sony, Google, HTC

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Global Virtual Classroom Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. According to AMA, the Global Virtual Classroom market is expected to see growth rate of 16.29%.



Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Google LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hitachi , Ltd. (Japan), Barco NV (Belgium), LG Electronics Inc.(South Korea), Veative Labs Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Dell Technologies (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Saba Software Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Edvance360 (United States), Electa Communications (United States), BrainCert (United States), SKYPREP (Canada), Impero Software (United Kingdom), WizIQ (India), BigBlueButton (United States), Digital Samba (Spain) and TutorRoom (Taipei)



Virtual Classroom provides teaching and learning environment where participants can interact, communicate, view and discuss presentations, and engage with learning resources while working in groups, all in an online setting. These classrooms share online space where the learners and the tutor work together simultaneously. It also provides a learning environment with learning tools, learning materials, opportunities for contextual and collaborative discussions, and individual learning and assessment. The growing adoption of distance learning has increased the demand for virtual classrooms.



Market Drivers

- Advancement in Remote Learning Technologies

- Rising Necessity for Personalized Learning Experiences

- Increasing Use of Connected Devices in Virtual Classrooms



Market Trend

- Trend to Study from Remote Locations Globally



Restraints

- Lack of Industry Standards and Interoperability

- Lack of Resources and Infrastructure in Industries



Opportunities

- Emergence of Mixed Learning Technology to Engage and Indulge Students

- Advent of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

- Continuous Innovation in VR/AR Technologies



Challenges

- High Cost of VR/AR Devices

- Reluctance in Adopting New Technologies By Organizations and Educational Institutions



In February 2018, Google launched an update to its existing version of a virtual classroom known as G suite. This update promotes personalized learning and helps to transfer the ownership of students taking the class. It also enables students to check the next day's schedule for preparing in advance.



The Virtual Classroom market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Virtual Classroom Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Virtual Classroom Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Virtual Classroom Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Virtual Classroom Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Virtual Classroom Market Breakdown by Segments (by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Service (Professional Services{ Training and Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance}, Managed Services), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Mobile Computing Devices, Virtual Reality Devices, Interactive Displays & Projectors, Security & Video Cameras, Others {Tracking Systems, 3d Printers, Smart ID Cards}), Users (Academic Institutions { KG to 12th, Higher Education}, Corporates{ Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & eCommerce, Telecommunications and IT, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Others}), Solution (Content Management, Device Management, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Security, Analytics & Data Visualization))

5.1 Global Virtual Classroom Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Virtual Classroom Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Virtual Classroom Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Virtual Classroom Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Virtual Classroom Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



