The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Virtual Clinical Trials Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including ICON, plc (Ireland), Parexel International Corporation (United States), IQVIA (United States), Covance (United States), PRA Health Sciences (United States), LEO Innovation Lab (Denmark), Medidata Solutions (United States), Oracle (United States), CRF Health (United States), Clinical Ink Inc. (United States), Medable, Inc. (United States) etc have been looking into Virtual Clinical Trials as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.



Scope of the Report of Virtual Clinical Trials:

A virtual clinical trial also known as remote or decentralized clinical trials it refers to clinical trial processes that are enabled by digital technology. Because this is a relatively new model of clinical trials in terms of adoption, it is a means of conducting clinical research that is underutilized. Virtual clinical trials, on the other hand, have the potential to induce significant digital changes in clinical research methodology, resulting in a more patient-centric ecosystem. These solutions take into account a wide range of technological advantages, including innovative applications, electronic devices, online social engagement platforms, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning, to name a few.



Opportunities:

Demand for virtual and remote testing solutions to capture data safely and efficiently is increasing

Increasing per capita income and government actions that are beneficial



Market Trends:

The high adoption of VCTs for dermatological testing

Rising research and development to deliver advanced healthcare infrastructure



Challenges:

Some patients may not be comfortable wearing wearables or utilizing other gadgets all day in the case of continuous monitoring



Market Drivers:

Rapid digitization of the healthcare infrastructure

Increasing prevalence of diseases and high demand for clinical trials



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Autoimmune/Inflammation, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic/Endocrinology, Others), Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



