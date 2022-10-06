New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- Worldwide Virtual Clinical Trials Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2028 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Virtual Clinical Trials Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ICON, plc (Ireland), Parexel International Corporation (United States), IQVIA (United States), Covance (United States), PRA Health Sciences (United States), LEO Innovation Lab (Denmark), Medidata Solutions (United States), Oracle (United States), CRF Health (United States), Clinical Ink Inc. (United States), Medable, Inc. (United States).



A virtual clinical trial also known as remote or decentralized clinical trials it refers to clinical trial processes that are enabled by digital technology. Because this is a relatively new model of clinical trials in terms of adoption, it is a means of conducting clinical research that is underutilized. Virtual clinical trials, on the other hand, have the potential to induce significant digital changes in clinical research methodology, resulting in a more patient-centric ecosystem. These solutions take into account a wide range of technological advantages, including innovative applications, electronic devices, online social engagement platforms, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning, to name a few. Virtual clinical trials, without a doubt, take advantage of the potential of telehealth/digital technology by incorporating virtual patient monitoring, wearable medical devices, remote SDV, and other features to perform safer and more effective clinical trial research. These virtual trials are patient-centered, low-cost, and simple to run.



Market Drivers

- Rapid digitization of the healthcare infrastructure

- Increasing prevalence of diseases and high demand for clinical trials



Influencing Market Trend

- The high adoption of VCTs for dermatological testing

- Rising research and development to deliver advanced healthcare infrastructure



Opportunities:

- Increasing per capita income and government actions that are beneficial

- Demand for virtual and remote testing solutions to capture data safely and efficiently is increasing



Market by Key Players: ICON, plc (Ireland), Parexel International Corporation (United States), IQVIA (United States), Covance (United States), PRA Health Sciences (United States), LEO Innovation Lab (Denmark), Medidata Solutions (United States), Oracle (United States), CRF Health (United States), Clinical Ink Inc. (United States), Medable, Inc. (United States),



Market by: by Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Autoimmune/Inflammation, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic/Endocrinology, Others), Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access)

Regional Analysis for Worldwide Virtual Clinical Trials Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



