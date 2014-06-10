Virtual Credit Cards - A Safe Payment Solution for Online Shopping

Hot Springs, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Prepaid credit cards are an excellent alternative for bad credit cards and also for those who want to attain best credit score. There will not be any inspection for one’s service and credit rating if they go for prepaid one. One will not need to deposit some amount of cash in their account for their credit limit. Prepaid virtual credit card is the good option for youths, kids and students who need a credit card. These cards are simple to use for online shopping at book stores, grocery stores etc.. Prepaid credit card is also a benefit for small business. Small business owner with bad credit can apply for this credit card.



Virtual credit card is non-reloadable and prepaid cards are used mostly for one time that works like normal credit card. One can use it for online shopping, internet shops and websites where online payment is accepted. This credit card allows the customer to 'revolve' their balance, at the cost of interest being charged. It can be used for regular payments and can also be used for paying university fees. This credit card is the solution to the hopes of better security.



Prepaid virtual credit cards are quite similar to the normal credit cards but is simpler to qualify than normal credit cards. It can be used all over the world and do not charge interest like regular credit cards.



About instantvirtualcreditcards.com

Instantvirtualcreditcards.com provides service of high category prepaid virtual credit card. They ensure the lowest price and the efficient support. One of the positive aspect of this card is that the user will not have to be concerned of disclosing their private details on the web.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: Hot Springs

State: AR

Country: USA

Contact Name: Velva J. Andress

Contact Phone: 501-622-6948

Contact Email: VelvaJAndress@teleworm.us

Complete address: 4772 Masonic Hill Road, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Website: http://www.instantvirtualcreditcards.com/