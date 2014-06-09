Virtual Credit Cards - An Innovative Solution for Online Shopping

Hot Springs, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Prepaid credit cards have been around us since few years, but recently it has gained popularity. With the today’s economic world many people are facing credit problems, these credit cards have become one of the most beneficial ways for making and receiving payments without the risk of running up future credit card bills.



Visa virtual credit card works just like a actual credit card and can be make use of it at any web sites, web stores, internet shops etc. over the internet where payments can be done via credit cards: Mcafee, PayPal, iBill, CCBill, ClickBank, eFax, Norton Antivirus, iTunes US, 2Checkout, Google Checkout, Moneybookers US, Google Adwords, Facebook, Amazon, GoDaddy, Yahoo, Skype etc. Simply do online shopping from the shop where MasterCard and Visa are accepted. These cards can be utilized for both online and offline shopping over the phone.



Paypal vcc is a virtual card with a preloaded amount which supports Address Verification System (AVS) and can be used to confirm PayPal accounts. One can just add this as a debit or credit card to their PayPal account. It works like the regular debit card and can be make use to do online shopping these are accepted. This virtual credit card can also be utilized to verify Google Adwords, Facebook, Ioffer, AlertPay and other similar online accounts.



About instantvirtualcreditcards.com

Instantvirtualcreditcards.com is a website of a firm which provides service of high class prepaid virtual credit card. They offers the service with efficient support and lowest price. One of the positive aspect of this is that the user will not have to disclose their private details on the internet.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: Hot Springs

State: AR

Country: USA

Contact Name: Velva J. Andress

Contact Phone: 501-622-6948

Contact Email: VelvaJAndress@teleworm.us

Complete address: 4772 Masonic Hill Road, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Website: http://www.instantvirtualcreditcards.com/