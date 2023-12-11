Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market Analysis 2027: Insights Into Industry Growth, Strategic Planning, Driving Forces, and Future Projections

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- The global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2022 to USD 15.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.2% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market"



287 - Tables

50 - Figures

261 – Pages



Browse Full Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/virtual-customer-premises-equipment-market-61552188.html



Solutions/tools segment to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period



Virtual CPE providers offer vCPE solutions to manage, upgrade, and optimize the entire network infrastructure. The major network management solutions include network performance and monitoring; network configuration; cloud, virtual, and SDN monitoring; log and event management; and others (IP address management and VoIP monitoring). Network administrators can view the network statistics through graphs over web browsers or dashboards. vCPE solutions help network administrators monitor small as well as large network infrastructures. These tools ensure the running of the network without any outage. Hence, businesses invest huge CAPEX on network infrastructures to optimize and upgrade enterprise networks. SMEs benefit more from vCPE solutions in terms of adoption, owing to their features, functionalities, and low cost. vCPE play an important role in every line of business, such as SMEs and large enterprises. The solutions/tools segment is further divided into virtual switches, virtual routers, application & controller platform, security & compliance, and infrastructure management & orchestration.



Security and Compliance is expected to grow at a highest market share during the forecast period



Security and compliance are the main concern for enterprises deploying vCPE solutions. Data flow during processing needs to be secured and comply with the related regulations. vCPE solution provides virtualized control over the entire network. This virtualized control reduces the threat to security by deploying various security technologies within the control plane. Major security technologies, such as Secure Sockets Layer Virtual Private Network (SSL VPN), firewall, transport layer security, Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) encryption, Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Remote Access Dial in User Service (RADIUS), are deployed on vCPE architecture to make the infrastructure more secure and effective. Companies are integrating vCPE solutions with the added benefit of securing data and are ensuring that it complies with the mandates related to the networking market.



North America region to record the highest market share in the virtual customer premises equipment market



The North American region consists of developed countries which have structured networking, thus favoring the huge demand in the vCPE market. The top contributing countries to the vCPE market in North America include the US and Canada; the reason for the dominance of these countries is their established economies, which allows the investment in new technologies. Increasing usage of NFV and SDN among data centers and telecom companies and technological awareness among business verticals has led the vCPE market to transform across business verticals. The concept of network virtualization technology is popular in the networking field due to enterprising interest in reducing the maintenance cost of hardware systems and increasing the processing function. This region offers the most innovative and fastest services available through its network infrastructure.



Key and innovative vendors in the virtual customer premises equipment market are Cisco (US), HPE (US), Juniper Networks (US), Broadcom (US), IBM (US), Arista Networks (US), Dell Corporation (US), Ericsson (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Intel (US), Wind River (US), RAD Data Communication (Israel), Huawei Technologies (China), Verizon (US), ADVA Optical Networking (Germany), Advantech (Taipei), Spirent Technologies (UK), Versa Networks (US), Anuta Networks (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Altiostar (US), NoviFlow (Canada), Cumucore (Finland), NFWare (US), netElastic Systems (US), VoerEirAB (Sweden), and Brian4net (Russia).



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=61552188



Key Dynamic Factors For Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market:



Trends in Network Virtualization:



The vCPE industry is significantly shaped by broader trends in network virtualization, such as Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). Virtualized CPE is becoming more and more necessary as network infrastructures become more software-driven.



Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness:



Businesses are searching more and more for scalable, reasonably priced solutions. Traditional hardware-based network services can be virtualized thanks to vCPE, which eliminates the requirement for specialised physical equipment and the related expenses.



Flexibility and Agility:



Network service deployment and management are made more agile and flexible with the help of vCPE solutions. Businesses that want to provide services more quickly and adjust to changing requirements must have this flexibility.



Edge Services and Edge Computing:



The adoption of vCPE is influenced by the expansion of edge computing and the need for edge services. For some applications, edge computing capabilities can be supported by virtualized systems on the customer's premises, improving performance and lowering latency.



Security Issues:



Any technological adoption process must take security into account, and vCPE is no different. The widespread use of virtualized CPE solutions depends on guaranteeing the security of virtualized network services and client data.



5G Uptake:



The advancement of network architectures is mostly driven by the implementation of 5G networks. With its more adaptable and scalable method of network service delivery, virtualized CPE (vCPE) can be used in conjunction with 5G installations.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The market for virtual customer premises equipment, or vCPE, is characterised by fierce rivalry between major competitors who are vying for market share through innovation, superior customer service, and market presence. Prominent players in the virtual and physical systems enterprise (vCPE) space, including Juniper Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Cisco Systems, are always investing in R&D to bring innovative solutions to market. The competitive environment is ever-changing, with new entrants frequently concentrating on disruptive technology or niche sectors in an effort to establish a presence. Major businesses frequently employ strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions as a means of diversifying their product offerings and meeting a wider range of client demands.



