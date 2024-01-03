Virtual Data Room Market Size & Share, Industry Trends Report - 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2024 -- The global Virtual Data Room Market size projected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2021 to $3.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing volumes of business data due to complexities arising from M&A activities and the shift toward remote work during COVID-19 are expected to drive the adoption of Virtual Data Room software and services.



The COVID-19 crisis is having and will continue to have a material global impact on M&A. On a massive scale and in a very short period, hundreds of thousands of businesses have shuttered or cut back their operations significantly, millions of workers have been laid off, consumer spending has been drastically reduced, supply chains have been disrupted, and demand for oil and other energy sources has plummeted. The M&A world has endured and recovered from past economic crises, including the burst of the dot-com bubble in 2000-2002 and the Great Recession of 2007-2009. As in past financial and economic crises, uncertainties in the business and capital markets have already contributed to buyers delaying or cutting back on their acquisition plans. But this time, the impact of the pandemic is not just on the financial system, the valuation of sellers, and the appetite of buyers, but on a multitude of other factors affecting M&A deals. With all the principal players working remotely, the effective use of new and creative collaborative tools, technologies and techniques have become more critical as buyers, sellers, providers of M&A financing, and all their respective legal and financial advisors adjust to the changing environment. Global M&A has already plummeted as a result of the COVID-19, and by the end of March 2020, it reached a near standstill. M&A levels in the US fell by more than 50% in the first quarter to USD 253 billion compared to 2019, but most of those transactions were entered into or closed earlier in the quarter before the crisis spread worldwide.



Major vendors in the global Virtual Data Room Market are Citrix Systems (US), SS&C Intralinks (US), Axway (US), Donnelley Financial Solutions (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Datasite (US), iDeals Solutions (China), Drooms (Germany), EthosData (India), SecureDocs (US), Diligent Corporation (US), Ansarada (Australia), SmartRoom (US), CapLinked (US), Vault Rooms (US), Vitrium Systems (Canada), Onehub (US), ShareVault (US), FORDATA (Poland), Digify (Singapore), FirmsData (India), Confiex Data Room (India), PactCentral (US), kamzan (Italy), bit.ai (US), DocuFirst (US), DCirrus (India), and Kasm Technologies (US).



The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



The services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. These services are an integral step in deploying virtual data room software and are taken care of by software and service providers. While virtual data rooms provide similar services, such as secure data storage, data management, and data exchange, their roles may differ. Military-grade security, multi-language support, full-text search, in-document linking, and a variety of other advanced features are all available in the best online data rooms. The growing adoption of Virtual Data Room solutions is expected to boost the adoption of professional and managed services.



The marketing and sales segment to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The marketing and sales business function is growing rapidly, owing to the increasing digitalization. This business function is critical to any organization that requires support and information from different departments, which can be instrumental in converting leads successfully. Marketing and sales teams are always on the lookout for new technologies to outperform their competitors.



Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The Virtual Data Room Market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the Virtual Data Room Market.



SMEs segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The SMEs segment is a faster-growing segment in the Virtual Data Room Market during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. The adoption of virtual data room software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Government and defense segment to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



The Virtual Data Room Market by vertical has been categorized into. The government and defense vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managing data rooms for transaction due diligence and negotiation process is increasing the adoption of virtual data room in this sector.



APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is showing a substantial rise in the adoption of virtual data room solutions and services during the forecast period. Digital leaders are strategizing to optimize operations and enhance customer experiences. Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. The rapid growth of the Virtual Data Room Market in the APAC region can be attributed to the massive growth in business deals and transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and fundraising, across all the industry verticals in the APAC region.



