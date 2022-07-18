Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Is Booming Worldwide : Cisco Systems, Igel Technology, Atlantis Computing

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Atlantis Computing (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Citrix Systems (United States), Dincloud (United States), Fujian Centerm Information (China), Hewlett Packard (United States), Huawei Technologies (China), Igel Technology (Germany), Listeq (Netherlands), Microsoft (United States),



Definition:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, or VDI, refers to the process of running a user desktop inside a virtual machine that lives on a server in the datacentre. It is a powerful form of desktop virtualization as it enables fully personalized desktops for each user with all the security as well as simplicity of centralized management. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) allows customers to streamline management and costs by centralizing and consolidating the desktops while providing end-users mobility and the freedom to access virtual desktops anytime, from anywhere, on any device.



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

- Increasing Adoption of Desktop As a Service

- Cost Reduction of I.T. Infrastructure



Market Trend:

- Windows Virtual Desktop Reshapes DaaS Market

- VDI Trends Toward Mobile Devices



Market Drivers:

- Increased Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (Byod)

- Increasing Demand for Workplace Flexibility

- Increasing Adoptability of Cloud Technology in End-User Segment



The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (New software licenses, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Retail & Scm, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Automotive), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEâ€™s)



Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

- -To showcase the development of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



