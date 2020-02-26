Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



What is Virtual Desktop Infrastructure?

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, or VDI, refers to the process of running a user desktop inside a virtual machine that lives on a server in the datacentre. It is a powerful form of desktop virtualization as it enables fully personalized desktops for each



Major Players are:

Atlantis Computing (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Citrix Systems (United States), Dincloud (United States), Fujian Centerm Information (China), Hewlett Packard (United States), Huawei Technologies (China), Igel Technology (Germany)



The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (New software licenses, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Retail & Scm, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Automotive), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEâ€™s)



If you are involved in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date with some major players in the industry. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



Market Trends:

Windows Virtual Desktop Reshapes DaaS Market

VDI Trends Toward Mobile Devices



Market Challenges:

Rising Demand for Bandwidth

Data Security Concern



Market Drivers:

Increased Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (Byod)

Increasing Demand for Workplace Flexibility

Increasing Adoptability of Cloud Technology in End-User Segment



Market Restraints:

Lack of Training And Education

System Complexity And Compatibility Issues



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



