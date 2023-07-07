Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Next Big Thing : Dincloud, Atlantis Computing, Microsoft

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/11623-global-virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market#utm_source=SBWireVinay



Major players profiled in the study are:

Atlantis Computing (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Citrix Systems (United States), Dincloud (United States), Fujian Centerm Information (China), Hewlett Packard (United States), Huawei Technologies (China), Igel Technology (Germany), Listeq (Netherlands), Microsoft (United States)



Scope of the Report of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, or VDI, refers to the process of running a user desktop inside a virtual machine that lives on a server in the datacentre. It is a powerful form of desktop virtualization as it enables fully personalized desktops for each user with all the security as well as simplicity of centralized management. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) allows customers to streamline management and costs by centralizing and consolidating the desktops while providing end-users mobility and the freedom to access virtual desktops anytime, from anywhere, on any device.



On 1 Oct 2018, Citrix & Microsoft have unveiled their vision for Windows Virtual Desktop, the future of the Remote Desktop platform. Available only on Azure, Windows Virtual Desktop will be a new cloud-hosted service that virtualizes and delivers business applications and desktops. The new offering includes a multi-user Windows 10 experience optimized for Office 365 ProPlus, Windows 7 virtualization rights on Azure, and deep integration with Microsoft 365 security and management.



On 14 June 2017, NComputing has launched VERDE VDI 8.1, a purpose-built desktop virtualization solution for enterprise and SMB. The company is now able to cater to organizations and businesses of all sizes, offering a full stack, end-to-end solution including thin software clients, clients, and desktop management and provisioning infrastructure.



On 15 Aug 2018, IntraSystems, Inc., and NComputing Global, Inc., have announced a new Strategic Enterprise Partnership. This partnership is based on the recent announcement of Citrix Ready workspace hub by Citrix and the strong acceptance of NComputing's next generation thin-client enterprise solution.



On 27 July 2017, Hive-IO, has announced the acquisition of certain assets of Atlantis Computing, a leading provider of Software-Defined Storage. The acquisition will expand Hive-IO's storage offering to include an intelligent software-defined solution that increases performance and capacity to help lower the cost of VDI deployments.



The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (New software licenses, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Retail & Scm, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Automotive), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SME's)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

- Increasing Adoption of Desktop As a Service

- Cost Reduction of I.T. Infrastructure



Market Drivers:

- Increased Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (Byod)

- Increasing Demand for Workplace Flexibility

- Increasing Adoptability of Cloud Technology in End-User Segment



Market Trend:

- Windows Virtual Desktop Reshapes DaaS Market

- VDI Trends Toward Mobile Devices



What can be explored with the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/11623-global-virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market#utm_source=SBWireVinay



Table of Contents

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Forecast



Finally, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=11623#utm_source=SBWireVinay



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.