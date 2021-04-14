Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2027 - TMR

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - Introduction



Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), also known as desktop virtualization, is defined as the hosting of a desktop structure on a central server. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) facilitates convenient and secure remote access that helps to improve productivity of employees. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) can also be managed and run alongside the developing spectrum of cloud or web, and mobile apps.



Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) enhances and supports user flexibility and remote access, as a uniform desktop can be accessed almost from any compatible and approved endpoint in any location.

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market



Lockdown due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across major regions such as Europe, Asia, and North America, has a fairly positive impact on the virtual desktop infrastructure market. Nowadays, organizations have closed their offices in their respective locations and forced their employees to work from home owing to the spread of the COVID-19. This is positively impacting the adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure worldwide.



Increase in Demand for Virtualization across Enterprises Worldwide Driving the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market



The advantages of virtual desktop infrastructure includes workforce mobility, centralized management, and also reduced levels of data security threats. In addition, desktop virtualization helps to save authentic data sets and relies on remote servers or data centers. Virtualization for an enterprise combines storage, server, desktop, and application virtualization technologies to build a more cost-effective and flexible infrastructure. It also eases the utilization of applications, servers, and client systems, and covers the approach to dynamically control & manage IT environments. Virtualization combined with cloud computing empower efficient resource utilization and reduced spending on operating systems & multiple applications on the same server.



Virtualization offers effective business operations & better scalability, which helps to boost the adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure, thereby supplementing the growth of the market.



Rapid Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Solutions: An Opportunity



Rapidly growing cloud computing applications such as server accessibility, database storage, and wide-ranging application services over the internet enhances the market growth. Various enterprises are focusing on easy & flexible cloud-based desktop virtualization solutions to improve employee productivity. Thus, the various features of cloud-based solutions are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Low Awareness about the Importance of Desktop Virtualization Hampering the Market



Lack of training and awareness among end-users about the importance of desktop virtualization is the biggest inhibitor to the market worldwide. Organizations do not impart appropriate training to educate their employees about virtual desktop infrastructure to decrease the level of data threats. This is expected to hinder the growth prospects of the virtual desktop infrastructure market during the forecast period.



North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

In terms of region, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa



North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market during the forecast period due to improved security (centralization of IT functions), and enterprises focusing on increasing employee productivity, indicating potential growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for virtual desktop infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.



Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly growing market for virtual desktop infrastructure during the forecast period due to increasing emphasis on workspace-as-a-service (WaaS), specifically in India, Japan, and China.



Key Players Operating in the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market



Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Computacenter Plc

Dell Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Moka5

Netelligent Corporation

Nutanix

Red Hat, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services

VMware, Inc.

WorldDesk Ltd.

Others



Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Research Scope



Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, by Solutions



Software/ Platform

Services

Professional

Managed



Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, by Deployment



Cloud

Private

Public

Hybrid

On-premise



Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, by Enterprise Size



Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise



Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, by End-user



Banking Financial & Services

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Others (Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, etc.)



Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:



Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey



The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.



