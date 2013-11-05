Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in the US 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8.47 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for remote access interfaces for the enterprises. The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market in the US has also been witnessing the growing adoption of cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. However, the huge capital expenditure into network restructuring could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and VMware Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Desktone Inc., MokaFive, Quest Software Inc., RedHat Inc., and Unidesk Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMware Inc., Desktone Inc., MokaFive, Quest Software Inc., RedHat Inc., and Unidesk Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145427/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi-market-in-the-us-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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