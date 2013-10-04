Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in UK 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the VDI market in the UK to grow at a CAGR of 12.92 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of handheld devices for enterprise computing. The VDI market in the UK has also been witnessing the increasing hosting of virtual desktops over the cloud infrastructure. However, the rapid evolution of technology is creating a need for expertise which could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market in the UK 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the UK region; it also covers the virtual desktop infrastructure market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and VMware Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Desktone Inc., Quest Software Inc., and Redhat Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143432/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi-market-in-uk-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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