Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The global Virtual Diagnostics market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for virtual diagnostics is growing due to an increase in the awareness level of early diagnosis and a rise in demand for affordable and accessible diagnostics. Rapid growth due to a rise in the adoption of IoT in the healthcare sector is also a contributing factor.



This report on the global Virtual Diagnostics market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Virtual Diagnostics market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Virtual Diagnostics market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Virtual Diagnostics market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's Five Forces analyses of the global Virtual Diagnostics market.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Virtual Diagnostics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/357



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Virtual Diagnostics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027?

What are prominent factors driving the progress of the Virtual Diagnostics industry across different regions?

Who are major vendors dominating the Virtual Diagnostics market and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

Which market trends are expected to influence the development of the Virtual Diagnostics industry worldwide?

What are challenges that are expected to act as a roadblock for Virtual Diagnostics industry for the period, 2020 - 2027?

What are the opportunities working in favor of the Virtual Diagnostics industry?



This report on the global Virtual Diagnostics Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Virtual Diagnostics market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Virtual Diagnostics market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Virtual Diagnostics industry to give an overall analysis.



Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Virtual Diagnostics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/357



Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2020, Vera Smart Healthcare announced the expansion by investing another USD 20 million to add over twenty new healthcare services. For the funding, the company has attained the backing of U.S. investors. The company planned to roll out remote health services for home-based diagnostics & tests, medication delivery, virtual doctor care, and nutrition consultation.

Gastrointestinal virtual diagnostics is growing at a substantial pace as the number of gastrointestinal patients is exceedingly being propelled. Increasing incidences of pediatric gastroenterological disorders are also some of the key reasons for the demand for virtual diagnostics.

The hospital segment is increasingly adopting the technology to treat and consult patients located in remote areas. With overwhelmed staff, several hospitals are behind in the incorporation of IoT with their equipment, but recent developments are anticipated to increase funding to the healthcare sector, which in turn, will drive the demand of the virtual diagnostic market.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing high growth owing to the presence of a high geriatric population. The adoption of smart technology in the healthcare sector will also impact the market positively.

Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Eyenuk Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, CapsoVision Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, ResApp Health Limited, Phelcom Technologies, and Medtronic Plc., among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics

Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics

Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics

Pathology Virtual Diagnostics

Others Virtual Diagnostics



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-diagnostics-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Virtual Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Virtual Diagnostics Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Virtual Diagnostics Market By Surgery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Virtual Diagnostics Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Virtual Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook

Continued…