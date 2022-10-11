Virtual Fitness App Market May See Big Move : Fitbit, Strava, 8fit

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest independent research document on Global Virtual Fitness App examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Virtual Fitness App study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Virtual Fitness App market report advocates analysis of Nike (Nike Training Club) (United States), Under Armour (MyFtinessPal) (United States), Fitbit (United States), Strava (United States), Freeletics (Germany), TSG (TrueCoach) (United States), Weight watchers (United States), Openfit (United States), JEFIT (United States), 8fit (Germany) and Peloton Interactive (Peloton) (United States).



Fitness apps are specialized programs that you can download onto a phone, tablet, or another electronic device. Some apps work great with the free version, while others require you to spend a few dollars each month to access premium features. But they all aim to provide guidance, motivation, and accountability. Fitness apps have a flexible subscription, include multiple workout routines, and give you the ability to customize a specific program to suit your needs. The fitness app tracks your activity. If you've tracked at least six months of activity, it shows daily trend data for active calories, exercise minutes, standing hours, standing minutes, distance travelled, flights climbed, and more.



Market Drivers

- People who are Physically Challenged Have Been Driving the Growth of the Virtual Training Application Market Growth.

- Covid Market Has Had Exponential Growth as Many People Preferred Virtual Training.



Market Opportunities

- A Rise in Awareness of Different Health-Related Issues and Conditions Will Increase The Participation of People in Fitness Activities.



Restraints

- Technological Limitations across Virtual Fitness.



Market Scope



The market segmented into : by Type (Pay by course, Pay by time, Free course), Application (Millennials, Gen Z, Gen X, Baby Boomers), Training (Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Barre, Others), Device (Smart Phone, Tablet, Other), Offering (On-Demand, Live Streaming, Pre-Recorded)



Market Developments Activities:

TSG, an Advent portfolio company and leading global provider of business management software, integrated payments, and value-added services to the Health and Fitness, Childcare and Early Education, and Boutique markets, today announced that it has acquired TrueCoach, a U.S.-based software company powering the businesses of over 15,000 trainers worldwide.

Fitbit trackers and smartwatches are a great way to keep track of your progress to get healthier, but they also picked up a way to warn you of heart problems with AFib detection. Now, in just a couple of months since launch, Fitbit's Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications have amassed over 2 million users.



Regulatory Insights:

IMDRF formed the Software as a Medical Device Working Group (WG) to develop guidance supporting innovation and timely access to safe and effective Software as a Medical Device globally. Chaired by the FDA, the Software as a Medical Device WG agreed upon the key definitions External Link Disclaimer for Software as a Medical Device, the framework for risk categorization External Link Disclaimer for Software as a Medical Device, the Quality Management System External Link Disclaimer for Software as a Medical Device, and the clinical evaluation of Software as a Medical Device. The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.



Regional Landscape



Geographically, the Virtual Fitness App market size by revenue is broken down by 18+ countries from North America, LATAM, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe based on various characteristics such as geographic footprints and business operation locations of players.



Analysts at HTF MI sheds light on Virtual Fitness App market data by Country



Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Others)

Europe (Germany, Russia, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic Nations, Rest of Europe.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Egypt and Rest of MEA)



Extracts from Global Virtual Fitness App Market Study



1. Market Snapshot

2. Global Virtual Fitness App Market Factor Analysis

- Value Chain Analysis

- Growth Drivers, Trends and Challenges

- Porters 5- Forces Analysis

- PESTEL Analysis

3.Virtual Fitness App Market by Type (2017-2027)

4. Market by Applications/ End Users (2017-2027)

5.Virtual Fitness App Market: Country Landscape

6. Market Size Breakdown for Each Country

7. Competitive Landscape

- Market Share Analysis by Players

- Company Profiles



........... Continued



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Virtual Fitness App Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, service providers of the industrial value chain. In the extensive research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources considered such as Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were used.



