Virtual Fitting Room Industry Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Virtual fitting room technology offers consumers with luxury to plug indefinite body metrics. This gives impetus to the global virtual fitting room market. Fortune Business Insights finds this in a report, titled ''Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (E-Commerce & Physical store) and Geography Forecast till 2025.'' The market for the virtual fitting room is likely to expand considerably in the coming years.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322



Rising Popularity of E-commerce will Fuel Demand for Virtual Fitting Room



The virtual fitting room is very similar to the physical in-store changing room, which provides an active way for buyers to try attires, accessories, and other things virtually instead of tangible. Automation has gradually attained marketability in the past few years, and fashion traders are anticipated to set out with equivalent to offer a more likeable experience to fashion enthusiasts. The virtual fitting room makes use of augmented reality (AR) and works by overlaying an apparel or an accessory onto the mirror copy of the shopper.

Another aspect that is enabling growth in the market is the budding e-commerce drift and increasing inclination of a buyer towards online shopping. These factors together are likely to bode well for the overall market. E-commerce application segment is estimated to dominate the VFR market as the e-commerce industry is rising rapidly and in the e-commerce industry, the apparel market is exhibiting growth at an accelerated pace. Virtual fitting room offers an engaging and personalized experience to shoppers online and allowing them to choose and purchase outfits at their convenience which a physical store does not provide. This is factor is aiding the expansion of the overall market. Online/E-commerce virtual fitting room is gaining more popularity as compared to an offline virtual fitting room owing to its time and effort saving features. Besides these, VFR lets the customer try and buy from home, which is a key factor aiding the market's growth.



Evolving Retail Industry Provides Huge Scope for Growth of Virtual Fitting Room Market



The global virtual fitting room market is expected to gain from the increasing demand for advanced shopping experiencing. The evolving retail sectors offers lucrative prospects for the market's growth. Implementation of latest technologies is intended towards improving online shopping experience and conversion rates. These are chief drivers of the global market. The global virtual fitting room market is expected to witness growth at an accelerated rate as market players adopt strategies such as, furthermore the free shipping, online promotions, and lenient return policies to improve their online sales.



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322



Key Market Driver –

- Rising advanced solutions offered to customers for better shopping experience backed by accurate fitting garments.



Key Market Restraint –

- High investment cost and lack of privacy for customers as a customer fills in his or her personal details.



Asia Pacific Expected to have an Immense affect in the trade of Virtual fitting room



Asia Pacific is expected to show high demand for virtual fitting rooms. The market will witness lucrative growth prospects, especially in India, China, and other Southeast Asia countries. Countries such as Japan and South Korea have a vast range of e-commerce customer data and the market size is expected to raise more than $180 million in these countries. North America is expected to offer attractive growth opportunities to the market, especially in the U.S. The expansion of ecommerce industry and tremendous growth registered by online shopping sites are expected to drive the virtual fitting room market in North America. Moreover, the virtual fitting room market in Germany, France, South Africa, Brazil, and others are also expected to expand significantly during the forecast period 2018-2025.



Some of the leading companies in the global virtual fitting room industry are

- Zugara

- Visualook

- Virtusize AB

- Truefit Corporation

- Total Immersion

- Sizebay

- Metal

- Imaginate Technologies Inc.

- Fitnect I

- nteractive

- Fit



Request for Customization @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322



Major Segments Mentioned:



1. By Type

- Hardware

- Software

- Services

2. By Application

- E-Commerce

- Physical store

3. By Geography

- North America (USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Key Industry Developments



- February 2017: Google developed an application for Gap that allows users to try on their clothes with a digital 3D avant.

- 2017: Ebaycreated a software called Retail Associate Platform. It is used to make researches of consumption habit. What products customers look at but do not finish buying, those who buy the most.



Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322



Major Table of Content for Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Key Insights

5. Global Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026

6. North America Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026

7. Europe Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026

8. Asia Pacific Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026

9. The Middle East and Africa Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026

10. Latin America Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profile

13. Conclusion



Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Virtual Fitting Room (VFR) Market Growth Forecast - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100322