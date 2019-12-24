Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- Virtual Kitchen Market – Overview



The tech-based revolution in various areas of daily life has made its way to food preparation and kitchens, as well. Reports that deliver insights into the information and communication technology industry has been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on industry verticals that judge the market progress and options for growth. The market is to benefited with the presence of a 43% CAGR leading to income generation level worth USD 3,586 Million by 2023.



The escalating implementation of artificial intelligence by the companies is expected to modify the market share of the Virtual Kitchen Market. Moreover, the digital assistants employed in the virtual kitchen that pick up voice commands and work as per guidance are increasingly becoming intuitive which is anticipated to motivate the virtual kitchen market. The ability of users to interact effortlessly and execute commands flawlessly coupled with a superior customer experience is anticipated to boost the market for virtual kitchens in the coming period.



Industry Updates:



Oct 2019 Muy, a food-tech startup, has landed a new USD 15 million Series B to develop into Mexico and before long into Brazil. The service is presently functioning in Colombia. The company refers itself as a smart chef system and virtual kitchen that utilizes AI to supply food based on estimates of demand, which can help to decrease food waste.



Key Players:



The prominent players in the global virtual kitchen market are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), IKEA (Netherlands), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Homer TLC, Inc.(U.S), Clicky Media (U.K), The National Kitchen & Bath Association (U.S), Aetna, Inc. (U.S.), Cawdor Stone Gallery (U.K.), The Saturn Corporation (U.S), Micro-Star International (Taiwan) among others.



Segmentation:



The segmental insights into the virtual kitchen market are carried out on the basis of component, technology, end user, and regions. Based on the component, the virtual kitchen market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of technology, the virtual kitchen market is segmented into Wi-Fi, 3D, artificial intelligence and others. Based on the end-users, the virtual kitchen market comprises of commercial space, residential, hospitality and others. On the basis of regions, the virtual kitchen market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC and other regions in the world.



Regional Analysis:



The regional examination of the virtual kitchen encompasses regions such as North America, Europe, APAC and other regions in the world. The North American region is among the foremost region across the world in terms of the market portion in the virtual kitchen market as it has enormous demand owing to the artificial intelligence technologies employed in the virtual kitchen. The virtual kitchen market in the Europe region is estimated to witness speedy progress in the approaching period. While, the Asia Pacific nations such as Japan, China, and India are a developing market for the virtual kitchen market and are expected to be generating the uppermost CAGR in the approaching years as the businesses are taking an interest in targeting the virtual kitchen in these regions to meet the demand of the customers' need.



