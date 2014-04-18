Virtual Movie Awards (vimaws) Launches Today - Movie Fans Can Now Make a New Impact on the Awards Season

Québec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- With 1.34 billion tickets sold last year and nearly 11B$ in revenue, the film industry is doing very well and is expected to beat those numbers again this year. On march 3rd, the Oscars drew 43 million viewers, one of the best audience for the world famous movie awards show. The fans have never been so supportive of their beloved industry and of their favorite movie stars. But even though they are the ones making or breaking a film with their attendance, they still never had a word to say during the award season… until today.



“We aim to rejuvenate the entertainment movie awards industry by creating a fully open platform which lets movie fans throughout the world vote for any movie released each year. We are also extending the awards category list to allow deserving entertainment people to get more exposure.



We have 30 categories including the major ones like Best Movie or Actress and some new ones that we think are relevant like Best Cast Ensemble or Best Poster”, states Tom, founder of vimaws. “We never really liked the current system which creates a new award-ready genre of movies being Launched at the end of every year. Rarely a film released before September gets picked up for an award nomination.”



Welcome to the academy! Everyone is a nominee. By joining Virtual Movie Awards, users will be linked to their friends on other social networks and encouraged to share their yearly picks together. You can also look for #vimaws on Twitter to try and follow the trends! Every week new movies are added to the database until the end of the year. User can change their picks at any time until voting is closed for the current Season. Global votes remain largely confidential with only a few indicators of the awards trends. Winners will be announced on February 8, 2015.



“We have big plans for our own award show! Of course to make it as cool as we envision it, it will depend on how the public supports the site. If the success is there, we will have plenty of new ideas to share with our users on the web and on other media platforms and maybe some gifts too... Stay tuned!”



To join the fun sign up today on Vimaws.com and invite your friends too!



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