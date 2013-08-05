Virtual Office Solution Provider Introduces Executive Mailbox Rental in Costa Rica

Alajuela, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- An executive mailbox rental service has been introduced by Maildrop Costa Rica, a virtual office solutions company providing solutions for businesses looking to establish an overseas address. The service is ideal for companies or executives wanting to set up a definitive mailing address abroad, with no set up fee or ID needed.



Clients looking to set up shop in Central America can now find most complete virtual office solution in the industry. It incorporates many modern and convenient features, including a prestigious and professional mailing address not only in Costa Rica, but in Latin America. In addition, customers will find a number of other usability features making communications much easier.



The mailbox rental service also provides clients with a dedicated phone and fax number in Costa Rica. Incoming calls are answered, identified by the respective company and with the message the client chooses. Voicemail is also available 24 hours a day from anywhere. These are saved in .wav file format, while faxes are stored in .pdf format and forwarded to the client’s email address.



A free email account is also included. It is accessible via the web, SMTP, or POP3. Internal company email, therefore, is not necessary. Instant notifications are provided when new mail arrives, at no extra cost – details such as sender information are automatically included.



In addition to electronic mail, clients also receive forwarded postal mail. It is sorted and sent securely to anywhere in the world one may be located. Domestic and international couriers, such as Fedex, UPS, and DHL are used; the terms and conditions of each carrier may apply.



Mailbox Rental Costa Rica guarantees each client their account will be established within an hour, once funds are cleared. This 60 Minute Set Up Guarantee applies to each customer and virtual office. Each client’s virtual office over the border can be open for business quickly.



Contact Mailbox Costa Rica and learn more about its virtual office services at http://instantmaildrop.com/.



About Maildrop Costa Rica

Maildrop Costa Rica, after seven years of operation, services over 1,200 businesses around the world. Ranked as a Top Office company, it is renowned for delivering turnkey solutions for establishing a business overseas in little time. The company provides a complete array of virtual office services with no set up fee or ID required.



Contact Info:

TopOffice Consulting S.A - Maildrop Devision

Alajuela 20101

Costa Rica

Tel: (506) 4010-0200

Web: http://www.instantmaildrop.com