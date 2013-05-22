IT Partners Develops Virtual Office Managed Platform for Business

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- IT Partners Creates Virtual Office for Business. Virtual Office is a complete suite of open source tools developed in the cloud to solve a myriad of business needs. Smaller and Medium business should consider reducing cost by reducing overhead and costly technology infrastructure. Thomas Bedell, Principal Partner at IT Partners notes "Virtual Office reduces those costs by eliminating the need for expensive hardware and software. Businesses realize additional savings because an IT staffing is not required to keep the system running." Virtual Office is completely outsourced in the cloud. We developed our platform on the RackSpace cloud computing platform. Rackspace is known for their "fanatical support". "By utilizing Rackspace, we are able to offer a superior product." added Thomas.



Virtual Office is built using the latest open source applications including, asterisk, Drupal, FreePBX, Joomla, Magento, OpenERP, openMeetings, osCommerce, ownCloud, VTiger and Wordpress. These great open source applications are customized and optimized to meet the needs of the business.



Virtual Office is best positioned for micro business. Micro Businesses are classified as having 1 to 10 employees. Micro Businesses often have little or no technology support. Virtual Office helps micro businesses compete by creating a unified communications platform. A simple PBX with assingned phone number(s) and extensions for each employee. The PBX can handle all aspects of communications including IVR, Voicemail, Call forwarding, extensions, call queue, call parking, music on hold and more. These features are mostly found in expensive hardware solutions. Virtual Office provides a "data vault", online cloud storage. Cloud Storage provides "Drop Box" type utility. Business data is securly stored and shared with employees anywhere, anytime.



Virtual Office provides content management using a variety of open source (CMS) COntent Management Systems such as Drupal, Joomla or Wordpress and gives total control over the business "brand". Businesses can now focus on automated sales and marketing by creating sales and marketing campaigns. Automated sales and marketing campaigns increase sales by "triggering" events as customers and employees interact with products and services; Online, Anywhere, Anytime.



Virtual Office uses reflexive technology that allows it to adapt to any device, anytime, anywhere. Virtual Office requires no hardware to buy, no software to license. Virtual Office is only available from IT Partners by monthly subscription. For complete details about Virtual Office or IT Partners please visit: http://www.itpartners.us.com



About IT Partners

IT Partners is a cloud hosting provider and developer and consulting firm. IT Partners offers Virtual Office as a managed service for business. Virtual Office is a cloud based, open source platform as a service which provides a businesses the ability to communicate, analyze and promote their business in the cloud. Virtual Office provides Voip Communications (PBX), content management System (CMS), contact management (CRM), Time and Attendance, Accounting, Automated Sales and Marketing from a single managed service platform. http://www.itpartners.us.com