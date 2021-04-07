Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Virtual Payment Terminal Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Virtual Payment Terminal Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Virtual Payment Terminal Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



2CheckOut (United States), Stripe (United States), PayPal Payments Pro (United States), Amazon Payments (United States), Braintree (United States), Authorize.Net (United States), WePay (United States), BlueSnap (United States), SecurionPay (Switzerland), Skrill (United Kingdom), PayU (Netherlands), Zoho Checkout (India), BitPay (United States), Payoneer (United States), CardinalCommerce (United States), Payza (United Kingdom), Dwolla (United States), PayPro Global (Canada), PaySimple (United States)



The global virtual payment terminal is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing demand for online shopping, rising consumer preference for online payments over traditional cash payment methods,, and the growing demand for automation of payment process across different industries are expected to be the major drivers for this market.



In September 2018, Stripe the payments company, announced the launch of Stripe Terminal product which will enable online businesses and platforms to accept in-person payments with Stripe platform



Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Online Shopping

Rising Consumer Preference for Online Payments Over Traditional Cash Payment Methods

Growing Demand for Automation of Payment Process Across Different Industries



Market Trend

Rising Demand for Online Banking & Payment Transactions



Market Challenges

The Outbreak of COVID-19 is Expected to Decrease the Growth of the Market Due to Shutting Down of Different Industries Across the World



The Global Virtual Payment Terminal Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End Users (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android), Industry Verticals (Restaurants, Hospitality, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, Open API)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



