My Style Genie and the Los Angeles Fashion Announce Strategic Partnership

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Detroit-based My Style Genie, a virtual personal shopping and style app partners with one of fashion's fastest growing multi-channel publishers, The Los Angeles Fashion. In what might be a match made in heaven, My Style Genie (http://www.mystylegnie.com) will soon be available through The Los Angeles Fashion’s (http://www.thelosangelesfashion.com) multi-channel publishing platform.



The Los Angeles Fashion will soon make the My Style Genie personal shopping platform available to its readers on its website. My Style Genie delivers to fashionistas -- or any woman shopping for the perfect fashion, a personal boutique where they can browse and buy from a curated collection from leading brands & retailers (Michael Kors, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s) all tailored to their body and personal style, all in one location. My Style Genie’s patent pending recommendation engine then suggests up to 10 styled looks on-demand that can include her real-world wardrobe. A member can also socially share her favorite fashion and outfits.



"We are at the brink of an e-Commerce revolution, and the explosion of new technologies that will alter altogether the way of the online and mobile shopping experience. The next generation of shoppers is more demanding than ever with high expectations for the ultimate online shopping experience. My Style Genie has created a technology platform that is on the forefront of the ultimate shopping experience bundled with an "artificial intelligence" personal stylist. The Los Angeles Fashion is very excited to be partnering with My Style Genie bringing to our readers the best and the ultimate shopping experience on our new e-commerce platform to be launched in mid March 2013,” states Csaba Fikker, Founder of The Los Angeles Fashion.



The Los Angeles Fashion consists of four major platforms: the http://www.thelosangelesfashion.com/, the news portal, The LA Fashion magazine, The LA Fashion Weekly and “theLAfashion” social media. The multi-channel publisher is one of the fastest growing US fashion sources in 2012 and with a focus on the next generation of digital-savvy fashionistas and luxury good buyers.



My Style Genie now has the opportunity to bring their e-commerce platform to what Co-Founder Denise Mahnick calls, “our ultimate audience,” adding that “by partnering with the Los Angeles Fashion we're able to share our revolutionary e-commerce platform with a very fashion-focused audience. Our partnership marries editorial content and fashion inspiration with the technology to purchase those very looks and styles they're inspired by.”



About My Style Genie,

My Style Genie, which formally launched in private beta this month, is a technology company whose mission is to make every woman’s shopping experience personal, convenient and relevant . The e-Commerce platform delivers to shoppers the best merchandise for their body and personal style and suggests fully styled looks from nine leading retailers and brands. It turns consumer preferences into sales by connecting the right product to the right customer at the right time across channels.



More information To learn more about The Los Angeles Fashion, contact Csaba Fikker at CsabaFikker@theLAfashion.com.



The Los Angeles Fashion Media Kit: http://www.thelosangelesfashion.com/ads/2013b%20Media%20Kit.pdf To learn more about My Style Genie, contact Sarah at sarah@mystylegenie.com. My Style Genie Media Kit: http://www.gachruda.com/MediaKit_MSG.html



My Style Genie Press: http://www.mystylegenie.com/node/541