VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) Investor Investigation of Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) was announced concerning whether certain VIRTUAL PIGGY officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain VIRTUAL PIGGY officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Company’s 2013 Equity Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Virtual Piggy’s shareholders vote to approve the Company’s 2013 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder by 5,000,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) declined from $3.28 per share in May 2013 to as low as $0.78 per share in late Sept. 2013.



On Oct. 15, 2013, OCTBB:VPIG shares closed at $1.06 per share.



Those who purchased shares of VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com