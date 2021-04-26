Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global virtual power plant market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing initiatives of various governments regarding adoption of renewable sources of energy, which is driving renewable power generation activities. Rapid urbanization and rising focus on decarbonization, along with the rapid digitalization trend, are other factors driving adoption of virtual power plants, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing energy consumption is another factor driving demand for virtual power plants to monitor and increase production of energy from renewable sources.



The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Virtual Power Plant market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.



A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.



North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global virtual power plant market in 2019. Implementation of stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions and the growing trend of green energy in countries in the region is boosting the utilization of virtual power plants in North America.



Key players in the market include ABB, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Cisco systems, Inc., Cpower Energy Management, Enel X, General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM, and Next Kraftwerke.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Residential

Industrial and Commercial



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Distributed Generation

Demand Response

Mixed Asset



