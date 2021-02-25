Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global virtual power plant market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing initiatives of various governments regarding adoption of renewable sources of energy, which is driving renewable power generation activities. Rapid urbanization and rising focus on decarbonization, along with the rapid digitalization trend, are other factors driving adoption of virtual power plants, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing energy consumption is another factor driving demand for virtual power plants to monitor and increase production of energy from renewable sources. Technological advancements on the traditional power grid for development of a new smart decentralized grid with bi-directional energy is contributing to growth of the virtual power plants market.



The market intelligence report further offers hard to find data derived from attractiveness analysis that narrates a lot about the products, regions and applications expected to generate more revenue. The research contains the details about the latest events in the Virtual Power Plant market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements with an aim to help business evangelists, product owners and marketing personnel understand what the future demands, customer preferences, consumption volume, production capacity and supply chain management of the Virtual Power Plant market will be like.



Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, ABB entered into a strategic partnership with AFC Energy, which is a provider of hydrogen generation technology. The partnership was formed to manufacture next generation of high power electric vehicle charging solutions which are sustainable for grid-constrained locations.

The residential segment accounted for largest market share of 61.4% in 2019. Increasing adoption of new technologies such as smart meters, smart home appliances, and fully functional smart grids in the residential sector is driving growth of virtual power plants in the residential segment.

The demand response segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. Growing investments in demand response solutions due to the benefits provided by them, such as peak load management, is further contributing to increasing demand for demand response solutions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global virtual power plant market in 2019. Implementation of stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions and the growing trend of green energy in countries in the region is boosting the utilization of virtual power plants in North America.

Key players in the market include ABB, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Cisco systems, Inc., Cpower Energy Management, Enel X, General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM, and Next Kraftwerke.



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Residential

Industrial and Commercial



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Distributed Generation

Demand Response

Mixed Asset



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



