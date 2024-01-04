NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Virtual Power Plant Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Virtual Power Plant market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are ABB Ltd.(Switzerland), AGL Energy (Australia), AutoGrid Systems, Inc. (United States), Comverge, Inc. (United States), Enbala Power Networks (Canada), General Electric Company (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Limejump Ltd. (United Kingdom), EnerNOC, Inc. (United States), Advanced Microgrid Solutions (United States), Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany).



Due to upsurging demand for renewable resources will help to drive global virtual power plant market in the forecasted period. Virtual power plants (VPP) is referred to as a cloud-based distributed power plant. VPP aggregates the capabilities of heterogeneous distributed energy resources (DER) for improving power generation, and selling power or trading on the electricity. It does not physically exist. Virtual power plants (VPP) are clusters of distributed generator units, controllable loads, and energy storages systems, gathered to work as an integrated power plant. Additionally, it is a network of medium-scale, decentralized power generating units same as Joint Heat and Power (CHP) units, solar plants and wind farms as well as flexible power consumers and batteries.



Opportunities:

- Emerging Shift towards Electrical Vehicles

- Enlargement of Intelligent Office Buildings and Smart Grids



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Power Generation

- Fast Growing Power Sector in Developing Countries



Market Drivers

- Shift From Centralized to Distributed Generation

- Moderating Costs and Easy Accessibility of Energy Storage



Challenges:

- Cybersecurity Concerns Related With the Energy Sector



Analysis by Type (Centralized Controlled VPP, Decentralized Controlled VPP), Application (Defense, Government, Commercial), Technology (Distribution Generation, Demand Response, Mixed Asset)



The regional analysis of Global Virtual Power Plant Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Virtual Power Plant market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Virtual Power Plant market.



