Key Players in This Report Include:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AGL Energy (Australia), AutoGrid Systems, Inc. (United States), Comverge, Inc. (United States), Enbala Power Networks (Canada), General Electric Company (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Limejump Ltd. (United Kingdom), EnerNOC, Inc. (United States), Advanced Microgrid Solutions (United States), Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Virtual Power Plant market to witness a CAGR of 29.68% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Defense, Government, Commercial) by Type (Centralized Controlled VPP, Decentralized Controlled VPP) by Technology (Distribution Generation, Demand Response, Mixed Asset) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Definition:

Virtual power plants (VPP) is referred to as a cloud-based distributed power plant. VPP aggregates the capabilities of heterogeneous distributed energy resources (DER) for improving power generation, and selling power or trading on the electricity. It does not physically exist. Virtual power plants (VPP) are clusters of distributed generator units, controllable loads, and energy storages systems, gathered to work as an integrated power plant. Additionally, it is a network of medium-scale, decentralized power generating units same as Joint Heat and Power (CHP) units, solar plants and wind farms as well as flexible power consumers and batteries.



Market Trends:

- Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Power Generation

- Fast Growing Power Sector in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

- Shift From Centralized to Distributed Generation

- Moderating Costs and Easy Accessibility of Energy Storage



Market Opportunities:

- Enlargement of Intelligent Office Buildings and Smart Grids



Major Highlights of the Virtual Power Plant Market report released by HTF MI



Market Breakdown by Applications: Defense, Government, Commercial



Market Breakdown by Types: Centralized Controlled VPP, Decentralized Controlled VPP



Global Virtual Power Plant market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



