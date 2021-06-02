Virtual Private Network Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2026 : Microsoft Corporation ,Private Internet Access ,CyberGhost S.A

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Virtual Private Network Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Virtual Private Network market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



A virtual private network is defined as the combination of software and hardware which creates a safe and encrypted connection over a less secure network. It is mainly used to add security and privacy to both public and private networks namely Wi-Fi Hotspots, Internet and others. It mostly allows users to access data remotely with secure tunneling as well as encryption methods. Numerous benefits of using virtual private network such as hide your IP address, encrypt data transfers, access blocked websites, among others.



In April 2019, the Cloudflare, Inc. (United States) Company has launched a new virtual private network with emphasis on speed. In addition, it helps to keep data private as well as connection secure. Hence, this will, in turn, propel the growth of the virtual private network market.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Microsoft Corporation (United States),Private Internet Access (United States),CyberGhost S.A. (Romania),NordVPN (Panama),Purevpn (Hong Kong),IPVanish (United States),Golden Frog (United States),Buffered VPN (Hungary),SaferVPN (Israel),



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Government, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Utilities), Type (Hosted, IP, Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud), Products (Routers, Switches, Firewalls), Deployment (On-Premise, On-Cloud), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



The Virtual Private Network Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Secure Remote Access and Increased Adoption of Private Clouds



Market Drivers:

Rise in Number of Cyber-Attacks Worldwide

Surge in Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions

Increasing Shift toward Virtual Appliances



Challenges:

Limited Technical Knowledge and Expertise in Virtualization



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China and others

Increased Adoption of Private Clouds and Demand for Secure Remote Access



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



