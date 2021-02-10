Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The virtual private network or VPN enables the users to receive and send the data across the shared networks. VPN does that by extending the private network across the public network. With the help of a virtual private network, users get anonymity and privacy while using the public network. Basically, they hide or mask the internet protocol or IP address of the user, and the actions cannot be tracked. The use of VPN is considered safer as compared to the general wifi that can expose the surfing habits of the consumers. During the forecast period, the global virtual private network or VPN market is expected to reach USD 71.33 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Key participants include Microsoft Corporation, Private Internet Access, CyberGhost S.A., Nord VPN, Netgear Inc., AWS, Huawei, Century Link Google, and Rackspace, among others.



Market Drivers



The global virtual private network or VPN market is highly competitive. There are various factors that are affecting the performance of the product in the global market. One such crucial factor is the rise in the number of cyber-attacks across the globe. Today, all of the businesses are getting handled on the internet only, and one cyberattack is enough to ruin everything from scratch. Also, IT professionals are getting attracted to the use of VPN owing to their benefits to mankind.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global virtual private network (VPN) market on the basis of component, type, organization size, industry vertical, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hardware

Software

Services



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



IP (Internet Protocol)

MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching)

Cloud VPN

Mobile VPN



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Utilities

Healthcare

Others



Regional Landscape



The North American region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high demands for cybersecurity systems are propelling the market growth in the region.



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Virtual Private Network (VPN) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Virtual Private Network (VPN) Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing deployment of VPN across industry verticals

4.2.2.2. Growing work from home trend

4.2.2.3. Ubiquity of internet connectivity

4.2.2.4. Emergence of BYOD

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of technical expertise

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



