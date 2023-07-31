Virtual Production Market 2023 : By Share, Growth, Segments and Top Players Analysis

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2023 -- The Virtual production market size is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2027 from USD 3.1 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during forecast period.



Establishment of new virtual production studios and rising demand for visual effects in movies and television industries are among the factors driving the growth of the virtual production industry.



The movie and television industries have undergone a transformation through virtual production technology, which has significantly boosted the demand for high-quality visual effects. The virtual production market has experienced remarkable growth due to the availability of advanced tools such as real-time rendering engines and virtual cameras. These innovative technologies enable filmmakers to create stunning visual effects in real-time and within their budget, reducing the need for expensive post-production.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264844353



Production phase in the virtual production market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR



The production phase in the virtual production market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The increasing usage of technology helps in focusing on front-loading projects; early evaluation and editing and decrease in the need for guesswork while filming. It also helps in a smoother phase and helps limit strained post-production expenses. This can majorly be attributed to the growth in the number of movies or shows that are made completely via the virtual production technology.



Television series is projected grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period



The television series segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of the virtual production market.



The increasing dominance of OTT platforms and their ability to reach a significant number of audiences are some of the factors for the fastest growth of the television series segment. As stated in the Theme Report 2021 published by the Motion Picture Association on online TV views in the US in 2021 were projected to be approximately ten times higher than online movie views of the virtual production industry.



By 2027, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period



Among all regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific have flourishing film and television industries.



Ask for sample report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264844353



Individual LED tiles are used to construct LED volumes. Each LED tile has a range of individual LED diodes, and the distance between them is referred to as the Pixel Pitch. The gap between the diodes forms the complicated repeated grid pattern with which the camera sensor grid collides, resulting in the unwanted moiré effect. Furthermore, pre-production decisions must account for the likelihood of unplanned moiré by leaving adequate space on the LED volume for camera and depth of focus changes. These constraints can severely limit certain camera motions and perhaps influence whether desired views can be obtained at all.