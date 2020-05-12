Virtual Reading Olympics to Take Place at Gladwyne Montessori Thursday

Gladwyne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- While many unforeseen changes have taken place in the U.S. over a very short period of time, Gladwyne Montessori's Elementary teachers are finding creative ways to support students in their learning through the school's Distance Learning Program.



At 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, nine Elementary students will put their comprehension of 53 books to the test through a virtual Reading Olympics competition. Led by Team Captains, Tala Qubain and Chimere Nze, Thursday's competitors have their eyes on the blue ribbon!



Montgomery County Intermediate Unit's (MCIU) annual Reading Olympics competition is a countywide reading event that encourages students to increase the quality and quantity of books they read for enjoyment. The Reading Olympics Program is based upon the belief that good reading habits form the foundation for a productive and successful life. Due to the unforeseen changes that have taken place due to COVID-19, the in-person Reading Olympics competition was cancelled.



Under the leadership of Gladwyne Montessori's Librarian, Sacha Page, Gladwyne Montessori's nine-student team (the Mind Readers) decided to split into two teams in order to host Thursday's virtual event. Students have embraced the challenge of ensuring that their smaller teams are positioned to respond to questions about all 53 books on the 2020 Reading Olympics Elementary School Book List.



Thursday's event will be hosted virtually and will include three moderated rounds, each containing 40 questions. Gladwyne Montessori faculty and staff will be serving as moderators, time-keepers, and scorekeepers for this event. Round 1 will be moderated by Upper Elementary Teacher, Jemma Lloyd-Helliker; Round 2, Lower Elementary Assistant Teacher, Dan Stearne; the final round, Head of School, Carrie Kries. Teams will have 20 seconds to respond to each question (if answered incorrectly, the question will be posed to the other team). Teams will use a conference phone line to confer with one another during their allocated response time. Responses will be given by Team Captains. Results from both teams will be tallied and submitted to MCIU.



For more information on Gladwyne Montessori's Elementary program, visit https://www.gladwyne.org/programs/elementary.



For more information on the Reading Olympics, visit https://www.mciu.org/studentevents/reading-olympics/.



About Gladwyne Montessori

Gladwyne Montessori is the only American Montessori Society-accredited independent Montessori school that serves toddlers through adolescents along Philadelphia's Main Line. Since 1962, Gladwyne Montessori has provided children with an education guided by the time-tested and visionary insights of Dr. Maria Montessori and the ever-evolving world of contemporary research. Their vibrant and academically-stimulating programs develop curious and confident students who are well-prepared to serve as responsible citizens of the greater community.