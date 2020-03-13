Virtual Reality Hardware Market Analysis Along with Research Report 2030 - Top Players Google, Microsoft, Facebook Technologies, LLC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products. VR technology has been in existence for decades and it is no longer a niche area. Advancement of technology and growing digitization, use of Head Mounted Devices (HMDs) in the gaming and entertainment sector, and huge investments in VR market are the major factors, which are expected to generate a plethora of VR solutions with diverse capabilities, which allow consumers to experience the utmost immersion in life like scenarios.



Top Players:



The prominent players in the global virtual reality hardware market are Google, Microsoft, Facebook Technologies, LLC., Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Limited, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., HTC Corporation, EON Reality Inc., and VUZIX, among others.



Technological Advancement:



New technologies are evolving to make an effective contribution to thriving segments such as gaming, retail, military, and healthcare. Virtual environment in which a user can interact with objects similar to those in the real world can be experienced with the help of various VR devices such as head-mounted displays, gesture-tracking devices, video/display walls, and projectors. Most of the available solutions in the market are limited to head tracking, paving the way for great opportunities in the development of newer technologies that increase the user's sense of presence and immersion. VR technologies can be used for collaborative seminars, meetings, public lectures, flight training, military training, training for nurses & medical professionals, and self-learning process. The increasing popularity of location-based entertainment also contributed to the industry's top-line growth, accounting for 16% last year. Experiences like Jurassic World VR Expedition at Dave & Busters and Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire appealed to everyday consumers by tying into popular entertainment properties.



Virtual Reality Hardware Market Segmentation:



By Hardware Type:



Sensors,

Semiconductor Component,

Displays & Projectors,

Position Trackers.



By Device Type:

Head-Mounted Displays

Gesture-Tracking Devices



By Application:

Consumer and

Commercial



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



