Virtual reality (VR) headset is a device used to convey virtual reality experience for PC games and for better three dimensional (3D) reproductions, different applications such as play stations, motion pictures. The virtual reality headsets market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 22.2% through the forecast period, from USD 9.97 billion in 2019 to USD 69.61 billion in 2026.



Virtual reality is an evolving technology, which is gaining popularity across several verticals such as healthcare and IT. The rising interest for high clarity and a feasible picture has encouraged advancements in virtual reality technologies. Additionally, demand for VR headsets and virtual reality technologies across military and law implementation and the automotive industry. All these factors are driving the growth of the global virtual reality headsets market.



Furthermore, the rising penetration of smartphones around the world, coupled with expanding innovation and consumer awareness, is boosting the growth of the global virtual reality headsets market. Improvements in 3D technologies are estimated to offer several growth opportunities for the growth of the virtual reality headsets market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Virtual Reality Headsets market and profiled in the report are:



Sony Corporation, Google, Samsung Electronics, HTC Corporation, Facebook, Microsoft, Vuzix, Leapmotion, Eon Reality, and LG Electronics Inc.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Handheld

Standalone

Tethered



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Head Mounted Display

Stereo sound System

Head Motion Tracking Sensor

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Gaming and Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Medical Service

Automobile

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Education

Others



Regional Outlook



Regionally, North America dominated the global virtual reality headsets market owing to the introduction of newer technologies and expanding demands in the advancements. In addition, the increasing adoption of newer technologies and devices adopting VR headsets for several applications such as improving the experience of the entertainment industry, military purposes, and for creating visual experience are boosting the growth of the market.



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global deployment of Virtual Reality Headsets



3.1.2. Global implementation of Virtual Reality Headsets by type



3.1.3. Region-wise application of Virtual reality Headsets



Chapter 4. Virtual Reality Headsets Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Virtual Reality Headsets market and its competitive landscape.



